'Suspicious incident,' death of 2 teens being investigated in Steele County

After two people were found dead Friday evening, Steele County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investigating the deaths as "suspicious."

On Friday, June 3, at around 8:22 p.m. police responded to a "suspicious incident" on the 200 block of 1st Street Northwest in Medford.

Upon arrival, two people, later identified as Chandra Lanae Pelch, 18, and Jerome Charles Caldwell, 19, both of Medford, were found dead in the home.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing and assistance has been requested from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).