Suspects arrested in connection with series of west metro crimes

A couple suspected of committing multiple crimes across the metro area were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 29, in a joint effort between multiple police departments.

The Bloomington, Edina and Minnetonka police departments arrested a 25-year-old man and 32-year-old woman at a hotel in the 2800 block of American Boulevard West in Bloomington following what Edina calls an "extensive criminal investigation and surveillance coordinated between the Bloomington, Edina and Minnetonka police departments."

According to a city of Edina announcement on Thursday, the couple were the focus of several criminal investigations across the metro area, including cases in Hennepin, Anoka and Scott counties. Crimes included residential and business burglaries, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, identity theft and drug possession.

In Edina and Bloomington, the couple is also suspected of committing seven unoccupied residential burglaries, one burglary of an apartment’s underground garage, three cases of damage to property, fleeing from police and theft from and damage to vehicles.

The arrest comes a day after Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum told Fox 9 he would like to see non-violent crimes be prosecuted more swiftly.

Although not charged yet, the suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.