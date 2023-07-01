Suspected drunk driver hits Carver County deputy

article

A Carver County deputy was injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver Thursday night.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected drunk driver struck the deputy around 11 p.m. in Waconia. A picture posted on Facebook showed the deputy’s vehicle sustained severe damage to the front left side and the airbags deployed.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was released later that night.

The driver was taken into custody and had a breath alcohol content (BAC) nearly three times the legal limit, authorities said.

"If you choose to drink this 4th of July, make sure you have a sober ride planned," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.