Police: Speeding Tesla driver causes fatal car crash in Robbinsdale

A speeding driver in Robbinsdale caused a crash Saturday night that claimed the life of a woman and severely injured another man after driving off from an attempted traffic stop.

The incident began around 8:15 p.m. when a Robbinsdale police officer passed another vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on 42nd Avenue North near Highway 100, according to the Robbinsdale Police Department. Police say the vehicle was clocked going 55 miles per hour on the city street.

Police say the officer noted the driver, a man wearing a facemask, then took down the license plate number before turning around and attempting to catch up with the driver for a traffic stop. But, according to police, the driver quickly made several turns to lose the officer.

When he finally caught up, the officer turned on his lights to try and stop the driver. But Robbinsdale Police Department spokesperson Captain John Elder says the driver took off.

"The officer came into view of the suspect vehicle at 40th and Orchard, and the vehicle took off," explained Elder. "The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle, a Tesla accelerated rapidly and pulled away from the officer. At 39th, just one block later, the officer turned off his emergency lights and siren and disengaged from the suspect vehicle."

The Tesla continued southbound on Orchard. Officers estimate the vehicle was going between 70 and 90 miles per hour when it crossed the intersection at 36th Avenue North, where it struck a minivan.

Crushed remnants of the vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Robbinsdale (FOX 9)

Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victims. The driver of the minivan, a 34-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at North Memorial Health Hospital, while the passenger, a man, is in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the Tesla, a 20-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.

"It was at an incredibly high rate of speed," said Elder. "You look at this and you look at the tragedy that this truly is. And is this over a speeding ticket? I mean, it's just it's mind-boggling to all of us, to everybody who was on the scene that dealt not only with the victims but the victims' families and all over a speeding ticket. It is so senseless and so tragic and so many lives have been changed forever because of one person's decision."

Police say the suspect has since been placed under arrest and will be transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause of criminal vehicular operation.