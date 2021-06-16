Suspect turns himself in on charges in Woodbury grad party shooting, 1 suspect still at large

One of the suspects charged in the deadly drive-by shooting at a graduation party in Woodbury, Minnesota earlier this month has turned himself in.

Jaden Townsend, 19, of St. Paul turned himself in on a warrant in connection with the June 5 shooting that killed 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl, according to the Woodbury Police Department. Townsend was charged last week with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and several counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault.

Police are still actively seeking another suspect, 23-year-old Enrique Davila of St. Paul, who has a warrant out for his arrest for charges including aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as assault and firearms charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

A juvenile was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 on Tuesday in connection with June 5 shooting. They were charged via complaint. Additionally, two women were arrested for aiding an offender.

In total, four people, including Hobbs-Ekdahl’s stepfather, have been charged in the case.

The shooting took place on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue, where Hobbs-Ekdahl and some friends and family members had been at a graduation party.

According to the charges, Townsend, Davila and the juvenile suspect, identified in the documents as a 17-year-old boy, showed up at the party and pulled guns on the group. Hobbs-Ekdahl reportedly called his stepfather, Keith Dawson, who drove by the party and shot at Townsend, Davila and the other teen from his vehicle.

The armed trio fired back and Hobbs-Ekdahl, who was in another vehicle, was struck and killed.