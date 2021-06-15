Juvenile arrested in connection with fatal Woodbury shooting

A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead in Woodbury earlier this month.

Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the June 5 shooting that killed Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl on Edgewood Ave. The juvenile was charged via complaint.

Additionally, two women were arrested for aiding an offender. The women were booked and released, pending charges.

All were arrested without incident during a traffic stop on Interstate 94.

Authorities said they are still investigating the shooting and others who were involved.

So far, at least three people have been charged in connection to Hobbs-Ekdahls' death.