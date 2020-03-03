Suspect search slows traffic on I-494 in Minnetonka

article

An active police investigation has slowed down traffic moving along I-494, just south of Highway 7 in Minnetonka.

According to Bloomington police, a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Bloomington was located along I-494 near Baker Road in Minnetonka Tuesday afternoon.

When investigators found the vehicle, the suspect had fled on foot. Police are now searching the area around the highway as they attempt to figure out what happened.

Traffic headed both ways was shut down for a brief period as police approached the vehicle. Around 6 p.m., officers said no suspects had been found and officers were clearing the scene.

Bloomington police officers are assisting Minnetonka with the search.