Suspect identified in fatal dog shooting near Mankato: Sheriff

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a dog near Mankato and said they’ve identified a suspect, but are still asking for the public’s help with information.

On March 30, law enforcement responded to a report of a dog being shot and found a dead mixed-breed dog on the deck of a house located on the 400 block of Neubert Lane in South Bend Township.

During the investigation, authorities learned the owner of the dead dog and another dog owner had received threatening notes about barking animals approximately two weeks before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday a suspect in the shooting has been identified, but additional details have not been released. The sheriff’s office added an autopsy of the dog, identified by the family as Lily, is planned to potentially gather more evidence.

The sheriff’s office is still urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 507-304-4863, adding that a reward of up to $1,000 is eligible for information leading to an arrest.

"She was always protecting our family," the GoFundMe read. "Lily was always known for her contagious smile and big kisses she had to give everyone she met. She brought so much joy to so many lives, she really was the best dog."