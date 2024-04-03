Dog shot after notes about barking left on property: Sheriff's Office

A dog is dead after being shot on a deck in Blue Earth County last week, and authorities are investigating after threatening notes were found on the property before the shooting.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an address in the 400 block of Neubert Lane in South Bend Township just before 6:30 p.m. on March 30.

Authorities say they then found a dead medium-sized. mixed-breed female dog that appeared to have been shot.

Investigators then spoke to a neighbor who reported hearing two gunshots that evening.

The sheriff's office said they then determined that both the owner of the dog that was killed and another dog owner in the area found threatening notes on their properties about two weeks before the shooting. The notes reportedly warned them to keep their dogs from barking, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities say they collected the notes, surveillance footage and other evidence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863 or anonymously through Crimestoppersmn.org.