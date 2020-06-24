Suspect found dead in trailer following standoff and fire in Andover, Minnesota

article

Authorities are investigating after a standoff ended with the suspect taking his own life in Andover, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday morning, authorities responded to a fire and stand-off situation in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard NW in Andover.

A short time later, after the fire had been cleared, authorities discovered the suspect in the trailer had taken his own life. An arson investigation is also underway.

