Suspect found dead in trailer following standoff and fire in Andover, Minnesota
ANDOVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a standoff ended with the suspect taking his own life in Andover, Minnesota.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday morning, authorities responded to a fire and stand-off situation in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard NW in Andover.
A short time later, after the fire had been cleared, authorities discovered the suspect in the trailer had taken his own life. An arson investigation is also underway.
