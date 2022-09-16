Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order

Mankato police arrested a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital.

Mankato Department of Public Safety announced Saturday they located and arrested Bashir Mohamed who they believe was involved in a shooting Friday just before 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Echo Street, which locked down areas in Mankato.

One person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. It's believed the victim and Mohamed knew each other.

No charges have been filed and have yet to be determined.

Here is the original story from Friday.

Mankato Public Safety is asking for help locating Bashir Mohamed, who they believe was involved in a shooting that left one person injured, and sent buildings in the area into lockdown.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday afternoon, and normal operations have resumed at the Mayo Clinic.

The City of Mankato tweeted at 9:44 a.m. it is requesting people shelter in place near Echo Street in Mankato due to "emergency police activity in the area."

The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is adjacent to Echo Street. The hospital tweeted at 10:34 a.m. it was on lockdown due "to an isolated shooting" at a nearby apartment complex. "We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. Patients with medical needs – including scheduled appointments – are still able to access the facility via screening."

In an update at 10:50 a.m., the city tweeted Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a gunshot wound, adding it's an active incident and people in the Echo Street area are asked to continue to shelter in place "for the public's safety."