Suspect arrested for child sexual assault in Brooklyn Park porta potty

article

Brooklyn Park police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a porta potty in a park, according to Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

Bruley said after receiving information from the community, they identified the suspect and arrested him at his home around 10 a.m. Friday. His home was close to Willowstone Park, where the alleged assault occurred.

Wednesday night, officers learned a family was holding a party in the park. At one point, while cleaning up, they couldn't find their 6-year-old child. A relative then found the boy coming out of a porta potty with an unknown man.

Bruley said the family member confronted the man, who told them the boy had gotten stuck in the porta potty and he was letting him out. After the man left, family members learned the child was sexually assaulted inside the porta potty.

During a press conference Thursday night, Bruley released a description of the suspect. That night, officers also held a community meeting with residents in the area and learned the man frequents the area around the park.

Advertisement

The man is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual assault and resisting arrest. Charges are pending.