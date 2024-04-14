Suspect arrested in Brooklyn Park after police pursuit, standoff

article

A suspect has been arrested after ramming into multiple squad cars during a police pursuit, which ended in a standoff in Brooklyn Park Sunday.

According to Brooklyn Park police, at 12:30 a.m., several agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, entered Brooklyn Park during a pursuit of a driver that "fled from multiple agencies already." At the 8300 block of Queen Court in Brooklyn Park, the suspect began to crash into squad cars during the pursuit.

The suspect then fled to a residence on the 7500 block of Maplebrook Parkway, law enforcement said. The agencies involved created a perimeter around the residence and tried to communicate with the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect eventually came out and was taken into custody.

Brooklyn Park police said they were not involved with the incident since "there were already numerous agencies on the scene."