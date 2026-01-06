Surge in federal agents prompts ramp up in constitutional observer trainings

The Brief The recent surge in federal agents in Minnesota is not going unnoticed by immigrant advocates. They are launching a new effort to train community members on how to respond to federal immigration enforcement activity.



The Immigrant Defense Network kicked off a series of constitutional observer trainings in St. Paul to help document the crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

‘It’s a really scary time'

What we know:

Mary Moran has seen federal ICE operations in the Twin Cities first hand.

But now she wants to take a more active role in documenting what's been happening for the last few weeks.

"I feel like I'm an ordinary person and I have the ability to do something, so I need to do it," said Moran.

‘I can be a witness’

The backstory:

Moran is one of about 100 people who turned out in St. Paul Tuesday night to be trained to be constitutional observers during the current crackdown on undocumented immigrants in Minnesota.

The Immigrant Defense Network says citizens have a legal right to observe immigration enforcement actions and are being taught how to document what they see, either in writing or with their phones.

"People have a right to observe. As long as they are not intervening and staying at a safe distance and being compliant, you can ask questions. Why are you here?" said Edwin Torres DeSantiago, with the Immigrant Defense Network.

The group says similar trainings will be held in 30 cities across Minnesota in what it is calling the Brave Of Us tour.

Organizers say constitutional observers play an important role in making sure detained individuals are identified and know their rights and that their families can get connected with legal or other support if needed.

"Right now people are afraid there is a lot of fear and what we need to do is bring the fear down," said DeSantiago.

A right to observe

What they're saying:

Moran hopes to use her training to help her neighbors in need.

"I just feel like I can be there and stand up and watch," said Moran.