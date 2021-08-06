Suni Lee parade and celebration on Sunday in St. Paul, Maplewood

article

More details are being released about Sunday's parade in St. Paul for Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Suni Lee.

According to Ramsey County officials, the parade will start at 3 p.m. and will run along White Bear Avenue, starting at Arlington Avenue and ending at the Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, where a program will begin at 4 p.m.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Lee won gold in the all-around gymnastics competition and also secured a silver medal in the team event and a bronze in the uneven bars. The 18-year-old was the first Hmong-American to make the U.S. gymnastics Olympic team.

Grace McCallum Day on Saturday in Isanti

Grace McCallum, 18, of Isanti, who also brought home a silver as part of the team, will receive her own celebration in her hometown Saturday at 8 p.m, according to city officials.

McCallum will be honored onstage at Downtown Isanti Street Dance at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue in Isanti. The mayor is expected to issue a proclamation declaring Grace McCallum Day in Isanti.

Advertisement

McCallum and Lee returned home from the Olympics on Thursday to a crowd of fans at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

