2 Minnesota gymnasts win team silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Two 18-year-old gymnasts from Minnesota, Suni Lee of St. Paul and Grace McCallum of Isanti, won the silver medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday.

The U.S. team finished behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the women’s gymnastics team final after competing without star gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the competition after vault with what USA Gymnastics called a "medical issue."

Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was the first time Team USA has missed a gold medal in women’s team gymnastics since 2008.

Lee will have several more chances to medal when she competes in the all-around competition later this week and both the uneven bars and balance beam event finals next week. She is the first Hmong-American to make the U.S. Olympic team.

