Olympic medalists Suni Lee, Grace McCallum welcomed home to Minnesota

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics wrap up Sunday, but family, friends and fans welcomed Olympic medalists Suni Lee and Grace McCallum home to Minnesota on Thursday.

The gymnasts touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday afternoon and were greeted by a large crowd at the baggage claim, including some of their fellow gymnasts at their home gyms Midwest Gymnastics and Twin City Twisters.

"It’s absolutely amazing. It’s incredible to see the amount of love and support that we have," Lee told FOX 9.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said a parade for Lee is planned for Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Isanti, McCallum's hometown, will be celebrating her on Saturday with the mayor declaring it Grace McCallum Day in the city.

McCallum and Lee won silver medals in the team event. Lee also took home the coveted individual all-around gold medal as well as a bronze on the uneven bars.

Advertisement

Next up for both gymnasts? College. Both are planning to continue their gymnastics careers at the collegiate level, with Lee competing for Auburn University and McCallum for the University of Utah.