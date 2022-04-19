Study claims liquid brine clears highways faster after winter storms

article

As winter driving conditions hopefully become a distant memory throughout the Twin Cities heading into spring, a study in Wisconsin might have proven a way to clear roads faster and by using less salt after winter storms.

A recent report released by the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Traffic Operations and Safety (TOPS) lab found the use of a liquid brine in winter highway maintenance "cleared Wisconsin highways faster, provided better friction on roadways and reduced overall salt usage."

Researchers looked at data from 143 storms occurring in 10 counties across Wisconsin and compared brine-cleared routes to those cleared nearby with a traditional granular rock-salt method. Liquid brine is a simple mixture of salt and water.

The data showed that brine-treated roads were either in a bare or wet condition more than two hours faster on average, were more likely to show a higher friction rating, and reduced the use of salt on average by 23%.

"With salt costs continuing to rise, it’s imperative we work together to optimize supplies and deliver the most safe and effective service possible for the taxpayer," Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement. "Liquid brine is a great example of how we strive to implement sustainable and earth-friendly alternatives during winter highway maintenance. We applaud county highway departments across the state for using liquid brine to maintain and clear Wisconsin roadways faster."

According to the announcement, by creating a treatment option using less salt, brine can help stretch state budgets.

There are also benefits to the environment, as the process of clearing the highway uses less salt and prevents the bounce-off effect that can lead granular salt into lakes and streams.