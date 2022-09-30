Students run from football game in Brooklyn Park after false scare

An outburst at a high school football game in Brooklyn Park caused a scare on Friday night.

In a letter to parents, Principal Heather Miller-Cink says a "disruption in the student section" resulted in a person yelling there was a weapon.

The principal says that caused a scare with many students running from the stands. Miller-Cink says police responded but found no evidence there was any weapon at the game.

"The safety and well-being of students is our highest priority," the message reads. "Please know that weapons of any kind are prohibited at school and school-related events. Serious consequences will result if this is ignored."

The district says there was no evacuation ordered by the school and the game was able to finish despite the disruption.

Recent incidents at homecoming games in the metro, including a shooting last week at the Richfield High School game, have had some on edge. But, the incident in Brooklyn Park as of now, appears to be unfounded.