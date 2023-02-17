Students return to Harding High School after fatal stabbing

Students returned to Harding High School in St. Paul Friday morning, a week after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the hallway. But there will be changes as they walk the halls.

Devon Scott, 15, was fatally stabbed last Friday during a fight in the school hallway. A 16-year-old student has been charged with his killing.

On Friday, Feb. 17, classes resume at 8:30 a.m., but students will have a modified schedule and be released early. They'll resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, after the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Public Schools has shared new safety protocols as students return to classes, including increased hallway supervision. Students will only be allowed in the hallways during class time with a chaperone. Students will be escorted to the bathroom, and bathroom visits will also be supervised.

There will also be two officers stationed outside the building on Friday.

However, St. Paul teachers say they feel there is still more that needs to be addressed. The teachers union is calling for an emergency meeting with district officials to be able to engage with students, staff and the community.