Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
5
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Renville County, Rock County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Wabasha County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Rock County

Strong winds, slushy snow make January appearance in Minnesota

Thursday starts with light rain and drizzle which will turn to snow after sunset. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - There will brief period of freezing drizzle Thursday morning, then it’s drizzle and light rain before gradually changing over to some scattered snowflakes through Thursday afternoon.

The widespread snow gets going after sunset with the bulk of accumulating snow occurring for most Thursday night through sunrise Friday. Some leftover flakes will be found from the Twin Cities and points south and eastward through Friday afternoon.

While the metro will miss out on the bulk of the winds, southwestern Minnesota will not with a Blizzard Warning in place for areas from Fairmont and Hutchinson and points westward for heavy snow and strong winds leading to whiteout conditions at times.

Warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect across Minnesota. (FOX 9)

The heaviest snow will likely fall in southern Minnesota with widespread amounts of 6i inches or more, with locally 10 inches possible. For the Twin Cities however, it will be lighter amounts, but certainly more than enough to shovel with 3- 6 inches most common by the time the snow wraps up Friday afternoon. 

Unlike most January storms, this will be more "spring-like" snow as it will be very heavy, wet and slushy.

A timeline for the next 36 hours as a winter storm moves into Minnesota. (FOX 9)

TIMELINE

Thursday: Light rain to slushy snow; off and on rain and snow; roads mostly wet

Thursday night: Light to moderate snow; bands of snow with bulk accumulation 

Friday: Pockets of light snow; some gusty breezes with fairly mild temperatures 

