Strong winds, slushy snow make January appearance in Minnesota

article

There will brief period of freezing drizzle Thursday morning, then it’s drizzle and light rain before gradually changing over to some scattered snowflakes through Thursday afternoon.

The widespread snow gets going after sunset with the bulk of accumulating snow occurring for most Thursday night through sunrise Friday. Some leftover flakes will be found from the Twin Cities and points south and eastward through Friday afternoon.

While the metro will miss out on the bulk of the winds, southwestern Minnesota will not with a Blizzard Warning in place for areas from Fairmont and Hutchinson and points westward for heavy snow and strong winds leading to whiteout conditions at times.

Warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect across Minnesota. (FOX 9)

The heaviest snow will likely fall in southern Minnesota with widespread amounts of 6i inches or more, with locally 10 inches possible. For the Twin Cities however, it will be lighter amounts, but certainly more than enough to shovel with 3- 6 inches most common by the time the snow wraps up Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Unlike most January storms, this will be more "spring-like" snow as it will be very heavy, wet and slushy.

A timeline for the next 36 hours as a winter storm moves into Minnesota. (FOX 9)

TIMELINE

Thursday: Light rain to slushy snow; off and on rain and snow; roads mostly wet

Thursday night: Light to moderate snow; bands of snow with bulk accumulation

Friday: Pockets of light snow; some gusty breezes with fairly mild temperatures

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.