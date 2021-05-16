Street racers gather in Uptown Minneapolis, throw rocks at police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two Minneapolis police officers were injured while responded to street racing at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues early Sunday morning, authorities said.
According to officials, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a group racing in the streets, damaging the road.
Members of the group reportedly threw rocks and other items at the officers, injuring two.
Police were eventually able to disperse the crowd.
