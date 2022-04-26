Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:25 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:09 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Small Minnesota town finally gets ballpark lights 'We thought it was kind of a pipe dream'

By Jared Goyette and Amanda Bishop
Published 
Updated 1:03PM
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9

Small town in Minnesota finally gets lights for baseball field 'We thought it was kind of a pipe dream'

For decades, the St. Patrick town ball team could only play games at night. but after a successful fundraising effort, they now have field lights.

ST. PATRICK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The town of St. Patrick, a small community in southern Minnesota, likes to keep it simple. They have a ballpark, a bar and a church, but no mayor or city government.

Now, after a successful fundraising effort last year, that ballpark finally has lights. This means the local town ball team, the Irish, will be able to play night games for years to come.

""We thought it was kind of a pipe dream, but now it's reality, and it's just an awesome feeling. I'm so happy for this area," Mike Sticha, president of the St. Patrick’s Athletic Association, told Fox 9. "

Up next: plans to improve the dugout and the stands.

Last year, St. Patrick was part of FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour, in which the Fox 9 team visits and highlights 10 ballparks and communities throughout the state.

The story behind Bonin Field in St. Patrick, Minn.

A baseball field in rural Minnesota is the product of a Catholic priest's love of baseball.

The series continues for its fifth edition this year, kicking off May 18 in Cologne. 