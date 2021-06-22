FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Bonin Field, home of St. Patrick Irish

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour continues this week in St. Patrick, Minnesota, a small community nestled in the heart of Scott County.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Bonin Field, where the St. Patrick Irish will take on the New Market Muskies at 6 p.m. You can stream the Irish-Muskies game live on this page, or at https://www.youtube.com/fox9.

If you’ve driven south of the Twin Cities, you may have passed through St. Patrick without even realizing it. The town is located about 15 miles south of Prior Lake off Highway 13.

St. Patrick Irish vs. New Market Muskies

6 p.m.

Bonin Field

24425 Old Highway 13 Blvd.

St. Patrick, MN

Know before you go

For anyone planning to visit Bonin Field on Wednesday, here are a few important notes:

Admission is FREE. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and find a post on the hillside.

The main parking lot connected to the field will be closed, except for SPAA staff, FOX 9 staff, handicapped/disabled parking and elderly parking. General parking should use the Social Hall lot, Church lot, or Church Festival lot. A golf cart shuttle will be made available from the paring lots to the field.

Full concession will be available, including grilled hamburgers and Skluzacek Meat’s hot dogs. Additional beer bars will be located directly south and directly north of the concession stand.

Green Tree Realty and Eric Solheid Construction are sponsoring $1 foul ball – retrieve a foul ball and return it to the concession stand for $1.

St. Patrick Youth baseball players are encouraged to wear their jersey top – all players will be recognized during the Irish game.

Between inning on-field "crazy" games will take place for adults and kids. Prizes will be awarded!

The full 2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is available here.

Help light up Bonin Field!

The St. Patrick Athletic Association has launched a capital campaign for a three-phase improvement plan at Bonin Field, headlined by the addition of LED ballpark field lights. The campaign has a $750,000 goal. You can donate and learn more at https://www.gofundme.com/f/st-patrick-bonin-field.