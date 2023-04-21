Stolen gun, over 17 pounds of cocaine seized during search of Minneapolis home: Sheriff

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Stolen gun, over 17 pounds of cocaine seized during search of Minneapolis home: Sheriff

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Law enforcement recovered cash, drugs and firearms during a search warrant at a Minneapolis home. (Credit Hennepin County Sheriffs Office) article

Law enforcement recovered cash, drugs and firearms during a search warrant at a Minneapolis home. (Credit Hennepin County Sheriffs Office)  (Supplied)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Law enforcement recovered a stolen gun and over 17 pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities. 

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday members of the Emergency Services Unit and Violent Offender Task Force detectives executed a search warrant the week prior as part of an ongoing weapon and narcotic investigation. 

According to court records, law enforcement arrived at the 3400 block of Irving Avenue North on April 11 to search the residence and found the following: 

  • 17.4 pounds of cocaine
  • Three firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Pine County
  • $27,000 in U.S. currency
  • THC edibles
  • Three jars of marijuana
  • A trash bag full of drug packaging belonging to the seven kilograms of cocaine

Three adults were home at the time, and authorities took 37-year-old Luis Fernando Cervantes into custody. The two others were released. 

Detectives claimed Cervantes held a high position in a drug distribution hierarchy based on cellphone records and the amount the drug packaging found in the home, court records state. 

Cervantes is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime with two aggravating factors and one count of being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. He made his first court appearance on April 13 and the judge set his bail at $1 million without conditions or $500,000 with conditions. 

Cervantes was previously convicted on a first-degree controlled substance charge in 2017 and was sentenced to 62 months in prison, according to court records.