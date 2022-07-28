Stolen construction equipment leads to 16 guns found in wall compartment

An unrelated traffic stop that revealed a revoked license led police to discovering components of stolen construction equipment, and later to a hidden compartment in a residence that contained a stash of illegal guns.

In total, Lance Lee Rubnik, 56, of Brainerd, faces 10 separate charges after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office found caches of guns, drugs, scales and ammo in his home.

But it all started with a simple traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 24, police pulled over David Tyrel Szczodroski, 31, in the area of Wise Road and Beaver Damn Road in Baxter. He had a revoked license and an active warrant for his arrest. One of his backseat passengers was Rubnik.

Prior to towing the vehicle, officer Herbst located a Bobcat monitor on the backseat floorboard.

The following day the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and informed that a Bobcat E42 mini excavator had been stolen from the entrance of Camp Ripley in Morrison County, and was believed to be at a residence on the 5800 block of Barbeau Road in Brainerd. The Bobcat was equipped with a GPS locator that pinged to the location.

Law enforcement officials were aware that Rubnik owned and lived at the residence, and when investigators visited at 11:45 a.m. they observed a Bobcat sitting in the driveway.

Rubnik told them a friend named "Dave" had brought the Bobcat to his property because it had a broken axel, but while speaking with him investigators noticed the Bobat’s monitor had been removed. They were able to confirm the serial number to the one reported stolen.

Placed under arrest for receiving stolen property, officers then obtained a search warrant for Rubnik’s residence to search for items pertaining to stolen property.

At around 2:15 p.m., additional investigators executed the search warrant and, "observed in plain view a plastic baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine on a work bench, and more suspected methamphetamine in a tray on top of it." Authorities also found marijuana and other controlled substances.

A second search warrant was issued, during which law enforcement resumed their search to reveal numerous drugs, guns and ammunition, a scale and ledger in his garage, as well as, additional guns and drugs throughout the home.

In a hidden compartment concealed in the master bedroom wall, police found 16 guns varying in size and make, many of which had unknown or no serial numbers.

Police also recovered a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Hubbard County, and a Polaris Range side-by-side that was reported stolen in Swift County.

Rubnik was prohibited from possessing pistols after a fifth-degree assault charge in Crown Wing County on July 8, 2019. He was discharged from probation on May 18, 2021.