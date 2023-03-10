Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
8
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Stillwater shooting: BCA confirms second officer fired weapon during fatal encounter

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Stillwater police shoot, kill suspect in apartment complex shooting

Police in Stillwater fatally shot a suspect who fired multiple rounds at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon. According to Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller, at about 2:20 p.m. authorities received a call for an unknown medical. Then received multiple calls of shots fired, with the suspect firing many rounds inside and outside the Curve Crest Villas apartment complex.

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed a second Stillwater police officer fired their weapon in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on March 4.

According to the announcement Friday, Stillwater Police Department Sergeant Daniel Young fired his department handgun and is on standard administrative leave following the incident. He has 12 years of law enforcement experience. 

On March 8, the BCA released the name of the man who died during the shootout as 21-year-old Okwan Rahmier Sims of Stillwater. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA also previously identified Stillwater police officer Justin Dowley as an officer who fired his weapon. He is also on administrative leave.

According to the announcement, the BCA Force Investigations Unit continues to actively investigate this incident. When the investigation is complete, it will present its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.