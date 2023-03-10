Stillwater shooting: BCA confirms second officer fired weapon during fatal encounter

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed a second Stillwater police officer fired their weapon in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on March 4.

According to the announcement Friday, Stillwater Police Department Sergeant Daniel Young fired his department handgun and is on standard administrative leave following the incident. He has 12 years of law enforcement experience.

On March 8, the BCA released the name of the man who died during the shootout as 21-year-old Okwan Rahmier Sims of Stillwater. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA also previously identified Stillwater police officer Justin Dowley as an officer who fired his weapon. He is also on administrative leave.

According to the announcement, the BCA Force Investigations Unit continues to actively investigate this incident. When the investigation is complete, it will present its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.