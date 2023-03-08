BCA identifies man fatally shot by Stillwater police at apartment complex

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the name of the man who died during a shootout with police at an apartment complex in Stillwater on Saturday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Okwan Rahmier Sims of Stillwater. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA identified the Stillwater police officer involved in the use-of-force incident as Justin Dowley. He fired his service rifle during the incident and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

The BCA said a second officer was with Dowley during the shooting but did not release his name because it’s "unclear at this time" if he fired his weapon. His name will be released if it’s determined that he did, but he’s been placed on administrative leave.

According to the initial investigation, a woman went to Sims's apartment on March 4 when he came out of his room with a gun. She told BCA agents he started shooting at her, and she was hit at least once.

Stillwater police previously claimed Sims "actually hurt several individuals prior to our arrival" but the BCA told FOX 9 that only the woman who was in Sims apartment was injured.

Just before 2:30 p.m., dispatch started receiving 911 calls from people hearing gunshots in the apartment building. Law enforcement agencies went to Curve Crest Villas and started looking for the shooter, which they identified as Sims.

The BCA said Dowley and the second officer eventually encountered Sims and there was an "exchange of gunfire." Sims was struck and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The BCA says a handgun, several extended magazines and dozens of 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene. Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller previously said Sims fired several rounds inside and outside the apartment complex.

Several officers were wearing body cameras capturing parts of the incident, but Dowley was not. The BCA explained Dowley was "not supposed to start his shift until 3 p.m." and hadn't yet put on his camera when he responded to the shooting.

Agents are reviewing the footage which will be released to the public once the investigation is closed.

The shooting remains under investigation. The BCA said they will present their findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office for review.