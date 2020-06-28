Stillwater Mayor 'disturbed' after mother, daughter intimidated by possible biker gang at restaurant

In a social media post, a Muslim woman says a motorcycle gang intimidated her while she and her 4-year-old daughter were eating dinner in Stillwater, Minnesota Saturday.

According to the woman, Sophia Rashid, she and her daughter were helped by employees at Leo’s Grill and Malt Shop and a Stillwater Police Officer after members of a biker gang with the insignia “Aryan Cowboys” on their jackets made eye contact with her and made her to feel uncomfortable.

The employees and the officer helped escort the woman to her car around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Stillwater Police Department said investigators are looking into potential criminal conduct. The department noted the downtown district is a popular location for motorcyclists and, on rare occasions, motorcycle gang members that wear offensive insignia on their vests.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said he was “incredibly saddened and disturbed” that Rashid didn’t feel safe in the city.

“The City of Stillwater and the Police Department are committed to ensuring that everyone, visitors and residents, feel safe,” said the release from the Stillwater Police Department.

Here is the full statement posted to Facebook from the mayor:

I'm incredibly saddened and disturbed that a visitor to Stillwater, and her daughter, didn't feel safe in our town. We welcome everyone here and do not abide racism or discrimination of any sort. I've reached out to Sophia to hear more about her experience and to assure her that she and her family are welcome here; I've not heard back yet. I've also reached out to my Chief of Police, County Attorney & County Sheriff. They are currently investigating the incident and I hope to know more soon including what action can be taken. I love this town and as Mayor I want everyone to feel safe in our community especially as the diversity of our residents and visitors continues to grow. As we learn more about what transpired this weekend, we want to ensure everyone is safe and want to encourage people to call the police if they feel threatened. Stillwater welcomes all and we commend those who stand up to racism.