Stillwater inmate dies inside prison, investigation underway
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Stillwater prison inmate is dead after staff found them unresponsive.
What we know
The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said staff found the inmate unresponsive just after 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Staff then performed life-saving measures while emergency medical services were on the way, according to DOC.
Emergency personnel then determined the inmate was dead.
Officials say the incident is still under investigation.
What we don't know
The DOC has not released information on the inmate or what may have caused their death.
The Source: A news release from the Minnesota Department of Correction.