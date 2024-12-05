Stillwater inmate dies inside prison, investigation underway

The Brief An inmate at Stillwater prison is dead after being found unresponsive in the early morning hours of Dec. 1. The inmate was determined to be dead shortly after EMS arrived. Officials have not released any information on the inmate's cause of death.



A Stillwater prison inmate is dead after staff found them unresponsive.

What we know

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said staff found the inmate unresponsive just after 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Staff then performed life-saving measures while emergency medical services were on the way, according to DOC.

Emergency personnel then determined the inmate was dead.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

What we don't know

The DOC has not released information on the inmate or what may have caused their death.