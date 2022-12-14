Stephanie's Dish takeover of The Jason Show: holiday food edition recipes

Stephanie Hansen took over The Jason Show sharing food and drink recipes for the holidays. From a delectable brie dish to a low-brow Velveeta and crab concoction and yummy cookies, Stephanie has done all the menu planning for you and your upcoming holiday parties.

Here are the recipes she shared during the episode, which aired on Dec. 14, 2022 (watch it above):

A toasty, cheesy brie offers the flavors of the Mediterranean on a cracker, explains Stephanie. The dish uses almonds, butter, brie, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, garlic and balsamic vinegar. Find the complete recipe here.

A low-brow but tasty dip that uses butter, Velveeta cheese, Tabasco, crab, garlic powder, salt and green onions. Find the complete recipe here.

This cocktail or mocktail uses cranberry shrub, lime juice and vodka (if you desire). Find the complete recipes here.

These simple yet delicious cookies are made with butter, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract, egg, baking powder, salt and flour, and are topped with homemade frosting. Find the complete recipe here.