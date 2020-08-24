Steamy, possibly stormy Monday for central, southern Minnesota including Twin Cities metro

article

Most of central and southern Minnesota is under a heat advisory Monday as heat indices are forecast to reach into the 90s and 100s this afternoon.

Strong to severe storms are also possible Monday afternoon into the evening. The greatest risk for severe weather will be from central to southeastern Minnesota between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. These storms could bring high winds, large hail and the possibility for tornadoes.

The high heat and humidity is sticking around until late into the week, when a cold front will usher in more seasonable weather.

