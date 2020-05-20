How Minnesota's Stay Safe plan changes from Phase 1 to Phase 4

article

A new dashboard from the Minnesota Department of Health outlines the four phases of reopening Minnesota.

Currently, the state of Minnesota is in phase one of the Stay Safe MN plan after the nearly two-month Stay Home MN order that closed many businesses and restricted all social gatherings.

Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove and Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm announced the details of Stay Safe MN Phase II, including opening restaurants and bars outdoors, opening salons at 25 percent capacity and opening campgrounds and charter boats.

The state has also provided more details about Phase III and Phase IV of the reopening in a new dashboard.

Here are how the four phases of Stay Safe MN and the Stay Home MN order compare:

STAY HOME MN (March 26 - May 17)

Social settings: Closed. Stay at home except for essential activities.

Critical businesses: Open. Must telework if you can.

Non-critical businesses (non-customer facing): Open. Must telework if you can, must have preparedness plan.

Retail: Curbside pickup only.

Restaurants and Bars: Delivery and take-out only.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops): Closed.

Gyms, personal fitness, yoga studios, martial arts: Closed.

Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters): Closed.

Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.): Closed.

Rec sports and youth programming: Closed.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities: Open. Per the DNR’s outdoor recreation guidelines.

Places of Worship, religious services, weddings and funerals: Gatherings of 10 or less for funerals and weddings.

Campgrounds and charter boats: Closed.

Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts): Closed.

STAY SAFE MN PHASE 1 (May 18 - June 1)

Social settings: Gatherings of 10 or less allowed, including drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines.

Critical businesses: Open. Must telework if you can.

Non-critical businesses (non-customer facing): Open. Must telework if you can. Must have preparedness plan.

Retail: Open. 50 percent capacity. Must have preparedness plan.

Restaurants and bars: Delivery and take-out only.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops): Closed.

Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, martial arts: Closed.

Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters): Closed.

Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.): Drive-in events allowed per MDH guidelines.

Rec sports and youth programming: Open. Per MDH guidance, but no games.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities: Open. Per DNR’s outdoor recreation guidelines.

Places of Worship, religious services, weddings, funerals: Indoors – 10 or fewer people. Outdoors – 1- or fewer people, or drive-in services per MDH guidelines.

Campgrounds and charter boats: Closed. Except remote sites.

Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts): Closed.

STAY SAFE MN PHASE II (Beginning June 1)

Social settings: Gatherings of 10 or fewer. Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines.

Critical businesses: Open. Must telework if you can.

Non-critical businesses (non-customer facing): Open. Must telework if you can. Must have preparedness plan.

Retail: Open. 50 percent capacity. Must have preparedness plan.

Restaurants and bars: Outdoors. 6 feet of distance must be maintained, no more than 50 customers. Reservations required. Masks required for workers, strongly recommended for customers.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops): 6 feet of distance. 25 percent capacity. Appointments required. Masks required for workers and customers.

Gyms, personal fitness, yoga studios, martial arts: Closed

Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters): Closed.

Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.): Drive-in events per MDH guidelines.

Rec sports and youth programming: Open. Per MDH guidance. No games.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities: Open. Per DNR’s outdoor recreation guidelines.

Places of worship, religious services, weddings and funerals: Indoors – 10 or fewer. Outdoors – 10 or fewer, drive-in services per MDH guidelines.

Campgrounds and charter boats: Open with guidance.

Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts): Closed.

STAY SAFE MN PHASE III (TBD)

Social settings: Gatherings of 20 or less. Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines.

Critical businesses: Open. Telework if you can.

Non-critical businesses (non-customer facing): Open. Must telework if you can. Must have preparedness plan.

Retail: Increased capacity.

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops): Increased capacity.

Gyms, personal fitness, yoga studios, martial arts: Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters): Closed.

Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.): Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Rec sports and youth programming: Open with guidance.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities: Open with guidance.

Places of worship, religious services, weddings and funerals: Indoors – 20 or fewer. Outdoors – 6 feet of distance, maximum of 100 people, must follow MDH guidance. Masks required.

Campgrounds and charter boats: Open with guidance.

Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts): Closed.

STAY SAFE MN PHASE IV (TBD)

Social settings: TBD

Critical businesses: Open.

Non-critical businesses (non-customer facing): Open.

Retail: Increased capacity.

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops): Increased capacity.

Gyms, personal fitness, yoga studios, martial arts: Potential for phased reopening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters): Reopen with capacity restrictions.

Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.): Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Rec sports and youth programming: Open with guidance.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities: Open with guidance.

Places of worship, religious services, weddings and funerals: Reopen with capacity and restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Campgrounds and charter boats: Open with guidance.

Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts): Closed.