State seizes illegal alcohol vaping machine from Minnesota bar, owner seeks to educate others

A Dakota County bar owner is hoping to educate others after an illegal alcohol vaping machine was seized from his bar, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

According to Minnesota law, businesses are prohibited from using alcoholic vapor devices. The bar owner, who had learned about the device from a friend in Wisconsin, and began using one at his bar without knowing it was illegal in Minnesota. The bar owner was fined.

Now, the bar owner will be using his story to help others learn about the law. On Wednesday morning, the Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division will be holding a press conference to warn other businesses about using the device.