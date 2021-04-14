Expand / Collapse search

State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 169 overpass

By FOX 9 Staff
Hwy. 169 shutdown for multi-vehicle crash in Maple Grove

Highway 169 over Interstate 694 on the border of Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park was shutdown early Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. The State Patrol is calling it a serious injury crash.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Hwy. 169 on the border of Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove early Wednesday morning. 

The crash occurred on the Hwy. 169 bridge over Interstate 694 around 4:45 a.m. Several injuries were reported, according to the State Patrol.  

hwy 169 crash

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Hwy. 169 over I-694 early Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

All north and southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 were shut down for a significant amount of time. 

Slick roads lead to spinouts on Hwy. 12 in Wayzata, Minnesota

Snow overnight led to some slick roads across the Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning. A FOX 9 photojournalist spotted three spinouts in the same period of time in Wayzata.

Snow overnight created some wet driving conditions in the Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning, leading to a number of spinouts and crashes. 

While the snow has not generally been sticking to roads, elevated surfaces like ramps, bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to ice, so drivers are being warned to watch out for sneaky slippery zones. FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says this is because elevated surfaces are far more susceptible to temperature changes because they are surrounded by the air. It takes the ground much longer to fluctuate because of the influence from below. 

Overpass vs. interstate

Ice on an overpass vs. on an interstate. (FOX 9)

