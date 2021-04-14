State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 169 overpass

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Hwy. 169 on the border of Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on the Hwy. 169 bridge over Interstate 694 around 4:45 a.m. Several injuries were reported, according to the State Patrol.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Hwy. 169 over I-694 early Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

All north and southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 were shut down for a significant amount of time.

Snow overnight created some wet driving conditions in the Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning, leading to a number of spinouts and crashes.

While the snow has not generally been sticking to roads, elevated surfaces like ramps, bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to ice, so drivers are being warned to watch out for sneaky slippery zones. FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says this is because elevated surfaces are far more susceptible to temperature changes because they are surrounded by the air. It takes the ground much longer to fluctuate because of the influence from below.

Ice on an overpass vs. on an interstate. (FOX 9)

