State patrol investigates street racing through Lowry Hill Tunnel

Officials are investigating after street racers went through the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to reports of vehicles racing through the Lowry Hill Tunnel. When they arrived, they found one of the suspected vehicles involved in the racing. The driver failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and sirens and attempted to flee from the trooper.

The trooper later ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

State Patrol is working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved in the incident.