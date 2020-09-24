State Patrol describes suspect vehicle from fatal Hwy. 23 hit-and-run

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is looking for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 50-year-old bicyclist early Wednesday morning.

According to the State Patrol, the car involved featured a headlight and turn signal assembly believed to be from a 1999-2005 Volkswagen Jetta. Police also believe the vehicle is a dark color based on surveillance video of the vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the State Patrol Dispatch Center at 651-582-1292.

Wednesday, the State Patrol said the 50-year-old man from St. Cloud died after being struck by a vehicle while heading east on Hwy. 23 in Benton County. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.