50-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Benton Co.

A 50-year-old bicyclist from St. Cloud was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Benton County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was traveling east on Hwy. 23 in Benton County when they were struck around 5:30 a.m.

The vehicle involved left the scene, but was seen on surveillance video passing a local business after the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol’s St. Cloud office at (320) 223-6666.