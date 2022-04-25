St. Paul’s Grand Catch announces closing

Fans of a spicy seafood boil or Cajun chicken sandwich have one week left to get their fix at St. Paul’s Grand Catch – after more than four years the restaurant will close its doors on April 30.

"We have some unfortunate and sad news," read a post on both its Facebook and website Monday. "We recently made the extremely difficult decision not to renew our lease. It's been a fantastic four and a half years with lots of highs (and some major lows). We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present, for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled. A huge thank you to the guests that supported us throughout our journey, we couldn’t have done it without you."

Comments on its Facebook post included "This makes me sad. The best seafood in the Twin Cities" and "Hope y'all open again someday, somewhere."