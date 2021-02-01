St. Paul triple homicide victims identified as mom, 2 children

Police has released the identities of the three victims in Saturday’s triple homicide in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The three victims are 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, 14-year-old La’Porsha Wallace and 11-year-old Ja’Corbie Wallace, according to the St. Paul Police Department. D’Zondria was the children’s mother. All three died from injuries sustained after being shot.

Police responded to a home on the 700 block of Jessie Street around 3 p.m. Saturday and found three people who had been shot.

D’Zondria and La’Porsha were pronounced dead at the scene. Ja’Corbie was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said an officer had been called for a welfare check at the home about an hour before the shooting, but was told by the woman at the home there was no problem. Police had visited the address in the past as well for another welfare check.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the triple homicide on Sunday at an apartment about four miles from where the shooting occurred. After being interviewed by homicide detectives, he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. He remains in custody as of Monday, pending charges.

The case remains under investigation, but police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.