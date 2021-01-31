Police: Man taken into custody in St. Paul triple homicide investigation

Police have taken a man they consider a "person of interest" into custody after a triple homicide that took the life of a woman, a teen girl, and a young boy on Saturday.

The St. Paul Police Department says the 26-year-old man was arrested on the 2100 block of Wilson Avenue on Sunday. Officers say he is being questioned at the police department.

The arrest comes one day after police say they found three people shot inside a home on Jessie Street Saturday afternoon. Police were called around 3 p.m. to assist paramedics with a call.

At the scene, police say they found three victims who had been shot: a woman in her 30s, a girl in her early teens, and a boy between the ages of 8 and 12.

Officers say the woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Saturday, a police spokesperson said an officer had been called for a welfare check at the home about an hour before the shooting, but was told by the woman at the home there was no problem.

Police said they had visited the address in the past as well for another welfare check.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The motive for the shooting is unknown but police indicated on Saturday it could be a domestic incident.