Fatal St. Paul Target parking lot shooting leads to arrest

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

St. Paul shooting in Target parking lot leaves 1 dead, store closed for day

A man was shot and killed in St. Paul Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 a.m. at a Target parking lot on Suburban Avenue. While en route to the scene, officers received an update that a man suffering from an apparent gunshot injury was dropped off at a nearby fire station, St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a shooting in a Target parking lot that left one dead two weeks earlier, the St. Paul Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect.

On April 6, St. Paul Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 a.m. at a Target parking lot on Suburban Avenue. While en route to the scene, St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster confirmed a man suffering from an apparent gunshot injury was dropped off at a nearby fire station. The victim was later identified as Jadonn Taylor.

St Paul Police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. He’s currently in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sgt. Ernster said investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call investigators at 651-266-5650.