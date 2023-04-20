Fatal St. Paul Target parking lot shooting leads to arrest

Following a shooting in a Target parking lot that left one dead two weeks earlier, the St. Paul Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect.

On April 6, St. Paul Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 a.m. at a Target parking lot on Suburban Avenue. While en route to the scene, St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster confirmed a man suffering from an apparent gunshot injury was dropped off at a nearby fire station. The victim was later identified as Jadonn Taylor.

St Paul Police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. He’s currently in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sgt. Ernster said investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call investigators at 651-266-5650.