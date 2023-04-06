St. Paul shooting in Target parking lot leaves 1 dead, store closed for day

A man was shot and killed in St. Paul Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 a.m. at a Target parking lot on Suburban Avenue. While en route to the scene, officers received an update that a man suffering from an apparent gunshot injury was dropped off at a nearby fire station, St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics at the fire station provided medical aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Sergeant Ernster said investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who was involved. The video management team is working with Target and other businesses to obtain the video in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call investigators at 651-266-5650. No arrests have been made.

A sign on its door says Target will be closed until 7 a.m. Friday.

This is the 9th homicide of 2023 in St. Paul.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.