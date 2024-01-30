St. Paul Public Schools superintendent finalist for Madison, Wis. gig

article

Dr. Joe Gothard, the superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools, is among three finalists to become superintendent in Madison, the Wisconsin district says.

Dr. Gothard is named along with Mohammed Choudhury, former state superintendent of schools for the State of Maryland, and Dr. Yvonne Stokes, who served as a superintendent in Indiana, for the job.

Gothard came to Minnesota from Madison, where he was a teacher, principal, and administrator, before first serving as the superintendent for District 191, before coming to St. Paul in 2017. Gothard also went to Edgewood College in Madison.

Dr. Gothard just took home the 2024 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year award and is a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year honor.