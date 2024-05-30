St. Paul shooting leaves man dead after vehicle found crashed in yard

article

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) says it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Simcoe Street around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Responding officers say they then saw a vehicle that crashed in a yard.

The man who was driving the vehicle was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and neck, according to SPPD. He was in "very critical condition" when taken to the hospital by paramedics and later died.

SPPD says it is still investigating the incident, which is the 10th homicide in the city.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to identify the victim and his cause of death at a later date.