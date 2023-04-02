Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
7
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota power outage: Xcel Energy expects to restore power to most by Sunday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:25PM
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota power outage: Xcel Energy expects to restore power to most by Sunday night

After an outage over the weekend that has impacted thousands of customers since the storms on Friday, Xcel Energy says the lights will be back on for most customers by the end of Sunday night. Still, the power company expects around 3,000 customers to remain in the dark past Sunday at 11 p.m.

(FOX 9) - After an outage over the weekend that has impacted thousands of customers since Friday, Xcel Energy says the lights will be back on for most by the end of Sunday night.

Still, the power company expects around 3,000 customers to remain in the dark until possibly Monday afternoon.

Since Friday's storms, 1,200 crew members have been working to help restore the outage that impacted 280,000 customers initially. Of those 280,000, about 120,000 endured what Xcel calls a "brief outage." By Saturday evening, the lights were back on to 123,000 customers. As of late Sunday afternoon, about 4,960 customers are still without power, mostly in the east metro with Ramsey and Washington counties each with more than 2,000 customers without power.

For the time being, the Red Cross has opened a shelter for people impacted by the outages at King of Kings Church, located at 1583 Radio Drive in Woodbury. It will close overnight, if no one is staying there.

For an idea of when your lights will be back on, you can check Xcel Energy's website.