Minnesota power outage: Xcel Energy expects to restore power to most by Sunday night

After an outage over the weekend that has impacted thousands of customers since Friday, Xcel Energy says the lights will be back on for most by the end of Sunday night.

Still, the power company expects around 3,000 customers to remain in the dark until possibly Monday afternoon.

Since Friday's storms, 1,200 crew members have been working to help restore the outage that impacted 280,000 customers initially. Of those 280,000, about 120,000 endured what Xcel calls a "brief outage." By Saturday evening, the lights were back on to 123,000 customers. As of late Sunday afternoon, about 4,960 customers are still without power, mostly in the east metro with Ramsey and Washington counties each with more than 2,000 customers without power.

For the time being, the Red Cross has opened a shelter for people impacted by the outages at King of Kings Church, located at 1583 Radio Drive in Woodbury. It will close overnight, if no one is staying there.

For an idea of when your lights will be back on, you can check Xcel Energy's website.