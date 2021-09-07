St. Paul Public Schools makes schedule changes due to bus driver shortage

St. Paul Public Schools is making changes to some school schedules due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the district announced Tuesday.

According to a release, the district had to make adjustments to school schedules and transportation options in order to provide as many students as possible with transportation to and from school. After extensive efforts to find more drivers, identify alternate transportation options and adjust school schedules, several changes were made.

"I know this is extremely difficult for our families, our students and our staff," Superintendent Paul Gothard said Tuesday. "We are all going to have to express a great deal of grace as we open up the school year to make sure we get our students our students to school and get home safely because we have worked so hard to get to this day."

The following schedule changes will be in effect until at least winter break of the 2021-22 school year.

American Indian Magnet: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Battle Creek Middle School: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Capitol Hill Magnet School: 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

L’Etoile du Nord Elementary: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lower Campus) / 8:40 a.m.-3:10 p.m. (Upper Campus)

Murray Middle School: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Wellstone Elementary: 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Additionally, the district said students at four high schools will be able to ride Metro Transit this year with a free student Go-To card. Those schools are Central High School, Como Park Senior High, Harding Senior High, and Washington Technology Magnet School (9-12 grade students only). Schools that previously used Metro Transit--Creative Arts Secondary, Johnson Senior High and Gordon Parks--will continue to do so this year.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Families frustrated as Minneapolis Public Schools work to adjust to bus driver shortage