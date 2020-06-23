St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education votes to stop using school resource officers

When school starts in the fall, St. Paul Public Schools will no longer be using school resource officers (SROs), according to a SPPS spokesman.

Tuesday night, the Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve a resolution to cease the use of SROs in schools by June 30. This impacts seven SROs who are contracted from St. Paul Police Department.

"We are disappointed that the school board voted to not renew the SRO contract," read a statement from the St. Paul Police Department in response to the vote. "SRO’s are selected based on officers who possess the guardian mentality. They are mentors and friends of students and teachers alike. They also provide safety and security for some of our most vulnerable populations. Even though our officers will not be present in our schools, we will do everything possible to support and protect our students and teachers."

As part of the resolution, the superintendent will have to develop a safety plan that does not include SROs.

Organizations across the Twin Cities metro have been cutting ties with police following the death of George Floyd. Earlier this month, the Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education voted to end its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department.