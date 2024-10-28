St. Paul PD shooting leaves one man hurt

The Brief A man was shot by St. Paul police around 8 p.m. Monday near Snelling Avenue and University Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. No officers were injured, but details on the man’s condition and the events leading up to the shooting remain unknown.



A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by St. Paul police in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood on Monday night.

What we know

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Snelling Avenue and University Avenue.

Officers say the man who was shot was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the use of force.

The shooting and ensuing investigation has disrupted bus and light rail service along University Avenue.

What we don’t know

Police have not yet disclosed the circumstances that led up to shots being fired. It's also not clear how badly the man was injured.

St. Paul police are planning to release more details at a media availability Monday night.