Another shooting at a Minneapolis encampment leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Minneapolis encampment on Sunday – the second deadly shooting at an encampment this weekend.

What we know

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday along Snelling Avenue just east of Hiawatha Avenue.

At the scene, officers say they found three victims shot at the encampment: two men and one woman. The men were both pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, police say.

Three people have been detained, but police are not yet saying if any of the three are suspected in the crime.

Context

Sunday's shooting came a day after another triple shooting at another homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

Police responded around 4:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting at an encampment near 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South – about 3.5 miles north of the Snelling shooting off Hiawatha.

At the scene, officers found three men who had been shot. One of the men later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Just last month, Minneapolis dealt with another string of deadly encampment shootings that left two men dead. Joshua Anthony Jones was arrested and charged with murder in that case. Police said he was involved in all three shootings. Investigators said Jones is connected to the Native Mob.